Asbury University students have sparked Christian revivals nationwide

This February at Asbury University in Kentucky a call to “perpetual praise” went viral, attracting thousands of people from across the world and sparking similar events at other universities.

Campus Reform complied a list of student-led revivals taking place across the country, which have been inspired by the event in Kentucky.

Cedarville University, Ohio

“[S]tudents from Cedarville University in Ohio traveled to campuses across the region to proclaim the Gospel,” according to The Christian Post.

The movement began last week after the university president, Thomas White, encouraged students to evangelize following a gathering of worship and prayer earlier in the week.

Some students have even taken to spreading the gospel in other states with one traveling to Michigan State University to share the gospel in the wake of its recent mass shooting.





Baylor University, Texas

“Baylor University students are praying for mass spiritual renewal after receiving inspiration from the student-led revival at Asbury University,” as Campus Reform recently reported.

Harris Creek Baptist Church has been holding prayers and services at Baylor University. The worship services are primarily student led. The Waco Baptist student ministry has been working in conjunction with Christian organizations from McLennan Community College as well as Baylor and Texas State Technical colleges.

Images of students at the revival were posted to Twitter on Feb. 20th.

Samford University, Alabama

Students at Samford University have been gathering to pray and worship in the university chapel since Wednesday, according to 1819 News.

Videos of the revival have been posted to Twitter:

In last 48 hours, what started as a few students gathering in Reid Chapel to worship grew into a multitude of our community congregated, experiencing an outpouring of prayer, testimony, hope and love. 🤍



🎥: Karolina Eddings, Maddie Athearn, Samford University pic.twitter.com/GL1GHi2Amt — Samford University (@SamfordU) February 17, 2023





As reported by 1819 News, the “revival broke out with one student who began playing music and singing.”

Assistant to the President of the University, Kevin Blackwell, said God is “doing something.”

I’m currently in Reid Chapel. Simple worship, weeping, prayer, shouts of joy, unity…and a holy heaviness. He is here, He is real, He is doing something. — Kevin Blackwell (@DrKBlackwell) February 18, 2023





Lee University, Tennessee

Revival also spread to Lee University, a private Christian college in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick, who visited the university according to CBN News, reported that the chapel was filled for nearly two weeks with student worship.

He posted a video on Twitter discussing his experience:

#asburyrevival #Leeuniversityrevival



Thank you Alex Kendrick @KendrickBros for the personal update from Lee University and about what Jesus is doing in other places.



Revival Is Family



MORE LORD.



Touch a generation for your Glory pic.twitter.com/IBIUhzh2Ve — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) February 20, 2023





Belmont University, Tennessee

Videos confirm that a revival took place at Belmont University.













The Washington Post reported that Asbury’s revival inspired Belmont’s.





University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky

Students at the Williamsburg, Kentucky campus “have been involved in a continuous prayer and worship gathering,” according to The Christian Post.

Campus Minister Jacob Ratliff told the Christian news site that he was “seeing significant evidence of the Lord’s work at [the University of the Cumberlands (UC)].”

He also stated that it was students who had previously attended Asbury’s revival who led the movement at UC.





Texas A&M University, Texas

The Antioch United Methodist Church in College Station, Texas, reported that the revival at Texas A&M University (TAMU) is the "closest thing I've ever seen to ACTS," the book of the Bible in which Jesus' follower are baptized by the Holy Spirit.

The Church continued saying that there have been "[t]estimonies, worship, praying for healing, prayers for boldness to witness to the lost at TAMU. SUPPORT/PRAY for the Holy Spirit to lead and to continue this."











