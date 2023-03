Campus Profile: California State University, East Bay

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

California State University, East Bay (CSU East Bay) is a public university in Hayward. Around 12,462 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Students for Life

Liberal Organizations:

HER Campus

Sexuality & Gender Student Alliance

Social Justice League

Students United in Solidarity

Student Fees:

CSU East Bay students pay around $1,265 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSU East Bay is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSU East Bay has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





Standards for Student Conduct

Decorative background graphic Posting Guidelines: General Bulletin Boards

Student Housing License Agreement: Accountability





Bias Reporting System:

CSU East Bay does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

CSU East Bay is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.









Stories by Campus Reform about California State University, East Bay:

Sign on prof's door calls Republicans 'heartless a**holes'

A professor at California State University-East Bay displayed signs on her office window declaring that “Republicans are heartless a**holes” and “F**k the A**hole in Chief.”





California university pays faculty to attend CRT training sessions

In 2021, Faculty at California State University at East Bay received $1,200 in stipends to participate in a Critical Race Theory workshop.