WATCH: Rep. Omar says student loan forgiveness is 'racial justice'

Nick Clavi | Video Editor
March 1, 2023, 7:00 pm


Yesterday Rep. Ilhan Omar addressed a crowd outside of the Supreme Court while it heard oral arguments on the two cases regarding the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Campus Reform obtained live footage of the speech.  

The Minnesota Rep. called for the cancellation and forgiveness of student loans, alluding that forgiving student debt is a step towards racial justice. 

“Is it just for student debt to be canceled for the millions of people that are shackled with student debt?” The crow replied, shouting “Yes!”

“Is it just for us to look at the problem of student debt through a racial justice lens?” Again, the crowd shouted “Yes!” 

See more details about the student loan forgiveness package and track the debates regarding the constitutionality of the plan at campusreform.org

Watch the full video above or on Youtube.

Staff image

