WATCH: Student-led Christian revival attracts thousands





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on a student-led Christian revival, an ‘unconstitutional’ pronoun mandate, and funding for skills training to close workforce gaps.

First, Sturge discusses a new bill being considered by the House of Representatives that would extend Pell grants to "workers looking to gain skills in high-demand fields," which would prepare young adults for meaningful careers and help close the workforce gap.

Following that discussion, Campus Reform Correspondent Lena Branch joined the program to discuss a student senator who opposed the University of Houston’s Student Government Association’s ‘Respect for Pronouns’ bill.

The bill would require SGA members to refer to one another by preferred pronouns, wear name tags with preferred pronouns, and strongly recommended members display pronouns during Zoom meetings.

Sturge also discusses a student-led Christian revival on Asbury University’s campus in Kentucky. Over two weeks, more than 50,000 people from across the country flooded into the campus chapel for a spiritual revival.

Wrapping up this week’s episode, Sturge reported the “Woke Tweet of the Week,” which concerned California State University Monterey Bay encouraging students to tell on professors for 'racism' if they aren't called on.





