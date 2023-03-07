Sign at UChicago lets women know men will be using their restroom: report

A sign at UChicago was recently placed by a women’s bathroom warning those who entered that they “may see a trans or nonbinary person.” The sign said these biological men who entered the bathroom “pose no risk” to the women inside.

The sign, a picture of which was posted to student newspaper the Chicago Thinker's Twitter page, was allegedly found on the first floor of the Regenstein Library on Feb. 24.

Men have officially colonized the women's bathroom on the first floor of the Regenstein Library on campus.

The Chicago Thinker Social Media Director, Mitch Robson, told Campus Reform that he posted a picture of the sign to the paper's Twitter page “right after [he] found it.”

Policies regarding gender resources can be found on UChicago's website, indicating that gender-neutral, single-user bathrooms and locker rooms are available at the university to those who identify as transgender or non-binary. A 9-page document is dedicated to this specifically.

Alongside its many gender-neutral bathrooms, UChicago also has what it calls "open housing” where anyone of any gender can live.

Athletics are also affected. “Gender options for the purpose of intramural sports are: Male, Female and Non-Binary,” reads the gender policies and resources page.

Students who participate in intramural sports “will be asked their gender on their intramural entry form.” Nowhere does the website specify whether forms also need to be marked with respect to biological sex when students are on same-gender teams.

UChicago’s health insurance also provides coverage for “gender-affirming surgeries,” including "[p]halloplasty (creation of a penis)" as well as "[v]aginoplasty (creation of a vagina)."

The ubiquity of leftist ideology at UChicago was also exemplified by a 2022 class called “The Problem with Whiteness,” as well as by a “climate anxiety” event in January for BIPOC students.

Although UChicago has been known in recent years for valuing free speech more than many other universities, some students at the school have worried that the culture of free expression that has characterized the campus is dying because of diversity and inclusion ideology.

