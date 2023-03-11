University of Mississippi uses student fees to hold 'Drag Bingo' on campus

The Ole Miss Student Activities Association (SAA) held a “drag bingo” on Feb. 22, funded through mandatory student activity fees.

The drag bingo event was hosted at the university's Student Union Ballroom, featuring free food and "mocktails" in an attempt to entice student attendance.

The student activity fee is derived from each student’s bursar account and is included in each year’s cost of attendance. It is $18 per semester for the 2022-2023 school year, making it $36 total.

“I don’t support the university using students [sic] tuition money for an event that not all students feel welcome at or want to attend. Student funds should be used for all students rather than just a select group of students," said an Ole Miss junior who asked to remain anonymous.

This is not the first time the University of Mississippi has hosted a drag events, though “drag bingo” seems to be the first such event in recent months.

The Student Activities Association posted about the event on its Instagram page, where pictures appear to show an underwhelming student turnout.

Several comments on the Instagram post express frustration with the university for using student dollars to host an LGBTQIA+ event.

"I’m happy I quit donating to ole miss bc of this reason," reads one comment.

Another is terser in its criticism: "Repent."

