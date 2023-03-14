This North Carolina university hosts a 'traditional' annual drag show, sponsored by the student government

Western Carolina University (WCU) will be holding its annual Drag Show on Friday, sponsored by the school's Student Government Association, Department of Intercultural Affairs, and the "student-led programming team" Last Minute Productions.

The show will take place at the university's Ramsey Center, an arena and activity center that seats 8,000 people.

The featured drag performer will be Mayhem Miller, former competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race. Tickets to the school show are free for all WCU students, and cost $5 for WCU staff and for the public.

The annual Drag Show is cited as one of the university’s primary "traditional event[s]" on WCU's Campus Activities page.

Last fall, Campus Reform covered Western Carolina University’s “Quelcome” event, also sponsored by WCU’s SGA and Intercultural Affairs, which provided “drag performances, karaoke & refreshments” for attending students to enjoy.

For the 2022-23 school year, WCU students were charged the $632 Student Activities fee for “nonacademic student services” including “entertainment programs."

The WCU Admissions & Aid page explains that “a wide array of activities and entertainment events for students are in part or whole underwritten by this fee.”

The Department of Intercultural Affairs (ICA), co-sponsor of the event, is described as a university organization that “[promotes] inclusive values of social justice and human dignity while preparing students to thrive,” so that “groups feel appreciated, respected and valued."

Campus Reform reached out to SGA, ICA, Last Minute Productions, and the WCU media relations Executive Director of Communications. This article will be updated accordingly.