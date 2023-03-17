Texas university claims affirmative action vital to national security, prepares for ban

Rice University, a private university in Houston, recently released a statement stressing its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion regardless of what the Supreme Court decides on the future of affirmative action in the coming months.

The Mar. 8 statement begins by establishing that diversity, equity, and inclusion are “a core part of our educational experience and research mission, and our commitment to excellence.”

“Our admissions office and general counsel are preparing for various outcomes,” the statement goes on to emphasize, referencing the looming Supreme Court decision. “We will strive to do all we can, within the bounds of the law, to continue to recruit and retain a widely diverse student body.”

Experts say the Supreme Court will likely rule that use of race in college admissions is unlawful, based on the Justices’ reactions to oral arguments. Rice believes the decision will come sometime this spring or summer.

Other colleges are making preparations for the potential defeat of affirmative action.

Cornell, for instance, has assembled a task force “charged with developing and recommending a universitywide undergraduate admissions policy and principles of practice to guide the admissions offices supporting each college and school” in an attempt to retain a diverse student body should the Court rule against race-based admissions practices.

As another potential workaround, some are considering trying to boost the number of minority applicants by targeting areas minorities live with recruitment drives.

“A lot of this is going to focus on diversifying the top of the funnel so you get as many students of color into the pool,” the CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling told Politico. “[S]o ... even if you can't take race into consideration, your pool is as diverse as possible.”

Defending affirmative action, Rice claims actively recruiting underrepresented students is “quite simply, a matter of national security" and that it “benefits the country socially, economically and culturally.”

Controversy over the fallout of a potential SCOTUS ruling against affirmative action comes in the wake of broader battles over the future of DEI efforts in universities.

Texas A&M university announced a ban on DEI statements on Mar. 2, for example, in order to comply with a directive from the governor’s office. In effect, hiring and admissions officers in the Texas A&M system will no longer be able to consider diversity statements when making decisions.

"No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” the university system’s chancellor said, announcing the policy change.

