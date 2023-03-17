Five times this leftist student group organized against DeSantis and the FSU admin

Campus Reform routinely tracks the activity of liberal professors, students, and campus organizations on social media. Here are five times FSU's leftist student group Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized against Governor DeSantis and FSU’s administration in recent months.





5. SDS attacks bill limiting DEI-related activities at FL colleges









On Mar. 11, SDS shared a post on Instagram calling on students to denounce and take action against H.B. 999, a bill making its way through the Florida legislature that would heavily restrict CRT and DEI-related education at Florida universities.

The student group took issue with the bill's banning of "any major or minor in Critical Race Theory, Gender Studies, or Intersectionality, or any derivative major or minor of these belief systems."

"EMERGENCY MOBILIZATION!", read the post. "This is a deliberate attempt by the Florida legislature to push this bill through with as little student involvement or resistance as possible. To that we say HELL NO!"





4. FSU students, led by SDS, protest against plans to eliminate DEI and CRT in Florida’s Colleges









On Feb. 9, SDS posted images of a protest against Governor DeSantis’ multiple initiatives this year directed at undermining DEI and CRT-related programming at the state's public colleges.

“SDS demands that admin take a stance against DeSantis and his attempts to gut diversity programs. FSU must not capitulate to the demands of white supremacists! Black and minority students deserve respect!”, SDS exclaimed.

Signs held by protesters had messages including "EDUCATION = LIBERATION," "F**K THE STATE," and "F**K DESANTIS."

3. SDS takes aim at FSU administration during anti-DeSantis protest









On Feb. 22, SDS led another anti-DeSantis protest at FSU, this time taking aim at FSU’s administration directly. In the Instagram post, the group demanded that the administration increase Black enrollment and professors, that multicultural studies be protected, and that DeSantis be opposed for his "requests/recommendations."

"I'd like to talk about FSU's pitiful Black enrollment rate ... Shame! Shame at FSU!", one student speaker yelled.

2. SDS hangs banners supporting abortion, accusing FSU of having 'fake abortion clinics'









On Oct. 5 of last year, SDS hung banners around campus reading “PROTECT ABORTION @ FSU” and “NO FAKE ABORTION CLINICS @ FSU,” unfurled as part of the group’s campaign to defend "women’s and reproductive rights."

The allegation of “fake abortion clinics” on FSU’s campus was presumably a reference to pregnancy centers on or near campus that offer pregnancy-related services to expectant mothers, but not abortions.

"FSU has a responsibility to provide students with safe reproductive healthcare in the midst of recent attacks on abortion!", SDS declares in their post.

1. SDS protests against Charlie Kirk’s appearance at FSU, claims he put the safety of students at risk









In response to the announcement that TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk would be speaking at FSU on Oct. 20, 2022, SDS called on students to protest his appearance.

SDS wrote in their Instagram post, “The coalition against the platforming of Charlie Kirk continues to grow while the University sits on their hands. Instead of trying to stop dangerous people from speaking on our campus, the University, alongside FSUPD, is trying to paint our organization as trying to start violence. We condemn this distortion. We urge all attendees to listen to the marshalls and DO NOT ENGAGE with TPUSA and their provocateurs.”

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties and will update this article accordingly.