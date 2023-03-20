Opinion
UT Austin students pushed for abortion, 'menstrual equity' on International Women's Day

Alexia Bianchi '22 | Senior Florida Campus Correspondent
March 20, 2023, 8:27 pm

Students at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) held a rally on Mar. 8 in support of abortion rights on International Women’s Day. 

The purpose of the rally was to push for the reversal of Texas’ heartbeat bill, which "prohibit[s] abortion in cases where a fetal heartbeat is detectable," as well as for "menstrual equity" on campus.

[RELATED: Texas students join communists, socialists to protest overturn of Roe v. Wade]

The rally was organized by a local chapter of the leftist student group Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Participants in the rally chanted “Abortion is healthcare” and “Healthcare is a human right," according to a report from UT Austin student paper The Daily Texan.

The Austin SDS held a "sign-making party" prior to the rally, an Instagram post from the group shows. 

The group also started a petition for students to sign. Demands of the petition included “free and regularly stocked menstrual products in the public restrooms on campus,” “gender-neutral restrooms in ALL buildings on campus,” and “that UT refuse to report or allow the state to investigate any students, faculty, or staff seeking gender-affirming care.” 

[RELATED: Professor leads pro-abortion campus protest]

Austin SDS plans to hold more reproductive rights rallies in the future. 

Relevant parties have been contacted for comment by Campus Reform. This report will be updated accordingly.

