Pitt student gov condemns upcoming conservative events for bringing 'hate' to campus

The University of Pittsburgh’s Student Government Board (SGB) recently released a joint statement in opposition to three upcoming conservative events.

As previously reported by Campus Reform, Pitt’s TPUSA chapter is set to host Cabot Phillips, a member of The Daily Wire news team, on Mar. 24. Three days later, Riley Gaines, a professional swimmer, will join the chapter to host an event on protecting women’s sports.

In April, Pitt’s College Republicans will be hosting a debate between The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and transgender professor Deirdre McCloskey on the topic of transgenderism and womanhood.

SGB’s "Statement Reaffirming Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community," posted to Instagram on Mar. 13, was released to affirm the group’s commitment to “addressing inequalities both within our university and the surrounding community.”

“In light of events planned over the next month, the Student Government Board stands in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community,” the statement reads. “While we recognize the importance of discussion in sharing complex perspectives and appreciate dialogue that is engaged in good faith, we are concerned that the upcoming events on campus are being planned to promote exclusion and hate.”

Pitt’s SGB also revealed that neither TPUSA or the College Republicans have received any funding in the 2022-2023 school year due to their “independent undergraduate student organization” status.

The end of SGB’s statement includes resources for the Pitt community, such as the school’s counseling center and the LGBT National Hotline.

Lili Orozco, the president of Pitt’s TPUSA chapter, told Campus Reform that SGB is “overstepping” by releasing the statement.

“In no way are we bringing hate to campus by allowing these speakers to come. A college or university should be the best and safest place to talk about controversial topics civilly,” Orozco said. “There is no hate for the LGBTQ [community].”

She also informed Campus Reform that the university has supported TPUSA throughout the process.

“Pitt supports our club as much as they support any other student-run organization on campus,” Orozco said.

A statement against the event is not the only backlash TPUSA and the Pitt College Republicans have dealt with since announcing the events.

A petition with over 10,000 signatures has been circulated in an effort to cancel all three events.

The petition accuses all three speakers of being transphobic.

Campus Reform reached out to every individual and institution mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

