Long Island University suspends American Club for declaring men are not women

On March 13, the American Club at Long Island University (LIU) was notified via email that it had been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the university.

Campus Reform obtained access to this notice, which was addressed to LIU American Club President Matthew Cairo, who is also a Campus Reform Correspondent.

The notice begins, “It has come to our [the University’s] attention that at least four Instagram stories connected to International Women’s Day were shared from the liu_americanclub account on or around March 8, 2023," claiming that the stories constitute "potential violations of the LIU Student Code of Conduct and LIU Internet and Social Media Policy." The notice goes on to cite the school's "verbal or physical harassment" policy.

As a result, the notice states that "all American Club operations and activities are suspended on and off-campus pending the outcome of an investigation. Members of your organization may not represent the American Club as a recognized organization in any way, including on social media platforms, until otherwise directed.”

The American Club is a joint university organization composed of the Turning Point USA, Young America’s Foundation, Young Americans for Liberty, and Students for Life chapters at LIU.

The controversy began when the LIU Freedom Fighters, a student group committed to taking down the LIU American Club, posted an Instagram flier on Mar. 8 in order to “honor all transgender women & femmes, who are facing the threat of transfemicide across these United States, and beyond" in recognition of International Women's Day.

In response, the LIU American Club posted a series of photos on the club’s Instagram story honoring women. Below are the social media posts referenced by LIU as potential violations of the school code of conduct:













“On International Women’s Day we honor real womanhood,” one of the photos read.

Another stated that “[t]he first wave of feminists were pro-life.”

The LIU Freedom Fighters retaliated by posting an open letter via Instagram addressed to the LIU community. The letter alleges that the American Club violated the "Ethos Statement" portion of LIU's Student Code of Conduct. Specifically, its "respect for others" requirement.

The LIU Freedom Fighters' post goes on to charge that “[t]he line that separates opinion from hate speech has been crossed, and as a school that claims to prioritize DEI, this is a critical inflection point.”

The notice issued to the American Club does not specify whether it was the LIU Freedom Fighters who initially brought the complaint to university officials.

Campus Reform will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

Every university, organization, and individual mentioned was contacted for comment by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly.

