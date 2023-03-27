NYU 'Center for Anti-racism' to offer racial equity summer internships

This summer, New York University’s (NYU) Center for Anti-racism, Social Justice & Public Health (CASJPH) is holding an 8-week internship program to increase diversity in health research.

The Research and Racial Equity (RARE) Summer Internship Program lists three main goals it has for interns: "(1) Increasing diversity in public health research workforce, (2) fostering health equity in public health research and (3) providing public health research experience to those who have traditionally had limited access."

The program will run from June 6 to August 1, and interns will work with mentors on developing a public health equity research project.

CASJPH was established by NYU’s School of Global Public Health and is primarily aimed at researching both antiracism and public health equity. Its efforts center around building a scientific community to examine how structural racism affects public health inequalities.

A key aspect of CASPJH’s mission is to expand public awareness of inequity in public health, and to combat this by developing what it calls “policies to bring about significant long-term change.”

A number of other universities and colleges across the country are strongly emphasizing "anti-racist" research.

Wayne State University (WSU), for example, recently became the recipient of a $6 million grant by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to hire 30 new faculty members and establish the envisioned Detroit Center for Black Studies.

WSU’s announcement of the project states that the grant will advance “Wayne State’s work to build a more inclusive and equitable university by prioritizing faculty and research centered on the Black experience.”

