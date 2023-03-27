University of South Florida hosts 'gender affirming clothes swap'

On Mar. 21, a transgender student group at the University of South Florida (USF) hosted a “gender-affirming clothes swap” where students brought and received used clothing items.

The student group, called Trans+ Student Union (TSU), announced the event via Instagram in a Mar. 9 post. The announcement also stated that it will be requiring students to wear masks at the clothing swap.

“Masks required, u know the drill,” it said.

The event was held at the University’s Marshall Student Center and over 45 students attended, as reported by student newspaper The Oracle.

The Oracle further reports that, according to TSU executive board member Lee Davis, the clothing swap allowed transgender and nonbinary students to browse for clothes "without feeling uncomfortable."

A photo gallery of the event was released by The Oracle on the same day.

One photo of the gender-affirming clothes swap featured a t-shirt reading “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

TSU describes itself as a “social organization for all TGI+ (trans, nonbinary, queer, intersex, gender non-conforming) people at USF.”

In an effort to provide "safety and community" for transgender students at the university, TSU assists students in navigating “legal name changes, social and medical transition (HRT/GCS), and resources at USF.”

