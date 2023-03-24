Five times teachers and students objected to Michael Knowles appearing on campus

Campus Reform routinely tracks the activity of liberal professors, students, and campus organizations on social media. Here are five times liberal professors and students objected to The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles appearing on campus at the University at Buffalo, the University of Pittsburgh, and Purdue University.





5. University at Buffalo grad student Jessica Mason applauds student protests against Michael Knowles





GGS 109, as we walked to Clemens for camaraderie before demonstrations at @UBuffalo. I stand in solidarity with my students in protesting Michael Knowles' fascist anti-Trans/woman platform, as part of the #LGBTQ+ community at the University at #Buffalo.

P: John Carocci #WillPower https://t.co/5BQ5Bmsvop pic.twitter.com/pOb0DxwLHg — Jessica Mason (Yis’Kah) (@ShakesisterGrim) March 10, 2023





Grad student and teaching assistant of Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University at Buffalo (UB), Jessica Mason, applauded her students' protests against Michael Knowles’ speech at UB earlier this month. Mason accused Knowles of propagating a “fascist anti-Trans/Woman platform” after previously calling for the “support and safety” of LGBTQ students at the university.

Mason refers to herself as a "MorbidFeminist," "HissStoryan," and "Purrformrrr" in her bio.





4. Purdue Assistant Engineering Professor tells Michael Knowles to 'GTFO' after planned speech on campus





One of the most shameful things to have happened on campus since I joined. GTFO here with this nonsense. Our trans students have my constant love and support + amazing to see the huge protests. https://t.co/3rihOPWLTr — Arun Mannodi Kanakkithodi (@ArunKumarMK20) March 24, 2023





Arun Mannodi Kanakkithodi, Assistant Professor of Materials Engineering, called for Purdue to “GTFO here with this nonsense,” referring to a planned speech by Michael Knowles on Mar. 23. Arun considered the student protests against Knowles “amazing” and affirmed that Purdue’s “trans students have my constant love and support.”





3. Howard University English Lecturer criticizes Buffalo’s statement on a recent speech by Michael Knowles





“Support” is material—you can’t just say “support” and have it magic into existence. @UBuffalo spends as little time/money as possible on supporting students (hollowed-out counseling services as the most obvious example). As an alum: fuck your statement. Actually do something. https://t.co/y0QtXuh8P4 — Travis Sharp (@corpseflowered) March 8, 2023





Travis Sharp, English Lecturer at Howard University, expressed his disapproval of the way the University at Buffalo responded to student outcries against a speech given by Michael Knowles. Sharp responded to the University at Buffalo on Mar. 6 by saying, “f*** your statement,” and that UB “spends as little time/money as possible on supporting students.”





2. University of Pittsburgh grad student disapproves of the university’s statement on Michael Knowles





@PittTweet has quite a lot to say here. unfortunately none of it means anything. you cannot support the trans community while simultaneously allowing someone who has advocated for “transgenderism” to be “eradicated” to hold a platform on our campus. pic.twitter.com/5MQjY9Tn7I — Mads 🪴 he/they (@novelost) March 10, 2023





Mads Kerlan, a transgender graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh, voiced her displeasure with the university’s statement regarding an upcoming speech by Michael Knowles. Kerlan said that, despite Pitt's criticism of Knowles, “none of it means anything,” and “you cannot support the trans community” when allowing someone like Michael Knowles to speak on campus.





1. University of Pittsburgh student claims his existence is up for debate after Michael Knowles plans to speak on campus





hey @PittTweet I actually have to transfer buses on your campus and would would like to be able to get home from work without being eradicated, can you not hold a debate on if I’m allowed to exist please? https://t.co/E7XU8rsKvG — boy strawberry (@arbyhotdog) March 11, 2023





Twitter user "boy strawberry," handle “arbyhotdog,” complained that he could be “eradicated” if Michael Knowles should speak at the university because he uses campus buses to commute to and from campus every day. Additionally, the user alleged that the debate featuring Michael Knowles would be “on if I’m allowed to exist.” The user continues to push the campus not to allow Knowles to speak.

