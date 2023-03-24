Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Five times teachers and students objected to Michael Knowles appearing on campus

Campus Reform routinely tracks the activity of liberal professors, students, and campus organizations on social media.

Here are five times liberal professors and students objected to The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles appearing on campus.

Trending
1
University removes statement compelling faculty speech after CRO report
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
2
Queer prof realizes she also identifies as disabled
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
Penn's inaugural 'LGBTQ-specific Scholar in Residence' has allegedly said some disturbi…
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
4
Radical leftist legal org with university ties has 10-acre 'haven' in Florida 'enchante…
By Thomas Stevenson '23
5
PROF. JENKINS: These future lawyers are too fragile to handle opposing arguments
By Rob Jenkins 
6
Stanford puts DEI dean on leave, makes students take 'mandatory educational programming'
By Lena Branch  '24
Jacob Christensen '25 | Utah Correspondent
March 24, 2023, 3:37 pm

Campus Reform routinely tracks the activity of liberal professors, students, and campus organizations on social media. Here are five times liberal professors and students objected to The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles appearing on campus at the University at Buffalo, the University of Pittsburgh, and Purdue University.


5. University at Buffalo grad student Jessica Mason applauds student protests against Michael Knowles



Grad student and teaching assistant of Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University at Buffalo (UB), Jessica Mason, applauded her students' protests against Michael Knowles’ speech at UB earlier this month. Mason accused Knowles of propagating a “fascist anti-Trans/Woman platform” after previously calling for the “support and safety” of LGBTQ students at the university.

Mason refers to herself as a "MorbidFeminist," "HissStoryan," and "Purrformrrr" in her bio.


4. Purdue Assistant Engineering Professor tells Michael Knowles to 'GTFO' after planned speech on campus



Arun Mannodi Kanakkithodi, Assistant Professor of Materials Engineering, called for Purdue to “GTFO here with this nonsense,” referring to a planned speech by Michael Knowles on Mar. 23. Arun considered the student protests against Knowles “amazing” and affirmed that Purdue’s “trans students have my constant love and support.”


3. Howard University English Lecturer criticizes Buffalo’s statement on a recent speech by Michael Knowles



Travis Sharp, English Lecturer at Howard University, expressed his disapproval of the way the University at Buffalo responded to student outcries against a speech given by Michael Knowles. Sharp responded to the University at Buffalo on Mar. 6 by saying, “f*** your statement,” and that UB “spends as little time/money as possible on supporting students.” 


2. University of Pittsburgh grad student disapproves of the university’s statement on Michael Knowles



Mads Kerlan, a transgender graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh, voiced her displeasure with the university’s statement regarding an upcoming speech by Michael Knowles. Kerlan said that, despite Pitt's criticism of Knowles, “none of it means anything,” and “you cannot support the trans community” when allowing someone like Michael Knowles to speak on campus.


1. University of Pittsburgh student claims his existence is up for debate after Michael Knowles plans to speak on campus         



Twitter user "boy strawberry," handle “arbyhotdog,” complained that he could be “eradicated” if Michael Knowles should speak at the university because he uses campus buses to commute to and from campus every day. Additionally, the user alleged that the debate featuring Michael Knowles would be “on if I’m allowed to exist.” The user continues to push the campus not to allow Knowles to speak. 

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this