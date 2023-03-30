WATCH: Christian college students speak out about nationwide campus revival

Campus Reform correspondent Haika Mrema asked students their thoughts on the nationwide revival of Christianity occurring on college campuses in light of Baylor University’s annual Fountain Mall 72 event from March 19 to 22.

Many students were excited to gather in worship and prayer under Jesus Christ with fellow students.

“I think what they’re doing here is a great display of what the Lord is doing, and I want to show that I support that,” one student said.

“The Lord is moving, and I want to be a part of it,” said another.

[RELATED: 'GOD IS NOT DEAD:' Student-led Christian revival on campus is attracting thousands]

When asked why events similar to FM 72 and the Asbury Revival are gaining popularity on college campuses, students believed that many of their peers are seeking a relationship with Jesus Christ and each other.

One student believed the Holy Spirit ignites people to want more of Jesus Christ.

“Over the past couple of years, there has been a lot of darkness, and people are looking for a light, and Christ is the light above all else and the only light we need,” said another.

Mrema asked students about the challenges Christian college students face when openly practicing their faith on campus. Many students believed it was difficult depending on the school a student attends.

One student said he understood the difficulty Christian students on campus faced due to people “being against them” or “constantly trying to tear them down,” but referenced a quote from Jesus Christ to encourage students saying, “Take heart for I [Jesus] have overcome the world.”

“There can be some judgment from the general population of the college or even a lack of opportunities to connect,” said one student.

[ANALYSIS: ‘Heart Strangely Warmed:' The historical, theological context of the Asbury revival]

Finally, Mrema asked students about a “message of hope” they wanted to leave Gen Z.

“God is real, and you can have a real relationship with him, but you have to surrender and let him,” one student replied.

“You are not alone, you are so loved, and there is so much hope for your life,” responded another.

Watch the full interview here.











































