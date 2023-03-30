Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: GMU students want Glenn Youngkin off campus but can't say why

One student cites concerns about Youngkin's supposed plans to "get rid" of the LGBT community.

Trending
1
Michigan State warns against using bigoted phrases like 'Christmas trees,' 'terrorist' …
By Robert Schmad  '23
2
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion vs. Merit, Fairness, and Equality– Both sides of upco…
By Shelby  Kearns 
3
SPECIAL REPORT: Embattled Stanford Law dean has long history of fighting to 'dismantle'…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
4
WATCH: Christian college students speak out about nationwide campus revival
By Haika  Mrema '24
5
Former OSU football players acquitted of rape charges based on 'consent video' of cryin…
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
6
Delaware lowers standards for Bar Exam to increase diversity
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
Nick Clavi | Video Editor
March 30, 2023, 3:00 pm ET

Students at George Mason University are up in arms over the fact that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to be the school's commencement speaker this year. A student led-initiative to get him disinvited has garnered over 6,000 signatures on a petition to cancel his engagement. 

Campus Reform Video Editor Nick Clavi went to GMU to ask students why they are opposed to their own governor speaking at the university. Many could not provide a reason.

[RELATED: 6,000+ sign GMU petition to keep Glenn Youngkin from speaking at graduation]

One student cites concerns about Youngkin's supposed plans to "get rid" of the LGBT community. When Clavi asks what actions the governor had taken in pursuit of the goal, the student admitted, "I know he hasn't done anything yet," adding, "but I know he is trying to."

Another student suggests that Republican politicians in general should be barred from such speaking engagements, saying "Members of the Republican party are just not people I feel comfortable with."

Another cites the fact that college is "supposed to be a journey," suggesting that, for this reason, students should make an effort to prevent Youngkin's speech if doing so would make their fellow students feel more comfortable. 

Watch the full video above or on Youtube

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this