Campus safety is top priority for this newly elected conservative student senator

Dylan Moreno, native of McAllen, Texas and student at Texas Tech University, achieved an SGA victory on Mar. 10, becoming a senator for the College of Arts & Sciences. With 1,554 ballots received, Dylan received 309 votes, placing him in third for most votes out of around 70 other candidates.

Campus Reform interviewed Moreno about his election experience, his conservative values, and how the Leadership Institute (LI) helped him accomplish the win.

When asked about what he did to achieve success during the election, Moreno replied, “To begin with I started to use the main source which is social media. From there I began to ‘sell the pencil’ which is marketing 101. I started to campaign before the rest of my opponents and made a commercial every week leading up to Election Day."

Moreno, as an alumnus of a Leadership Institute Youth Leadership School, also explained how LI enabled him to gain essential training and campaigning insight.

"I began to use the Leadership Institute to give me more training behind the scenes," said Moreno. “As someone who has always been apart [sic] of politics it was easy to promote another candidate but [the Leadership Institute] helped me promote myself."

After the victory was announced, Moreno knew “how impactful the grassroots movement was at Texas Tech."

Dylan was then asked what his plans were as a new Senator.

“My plans [sic] as Senator is to provide free printing to the students that preside in the college of arts and sciences, and vouch for a [quiet] study room within the biological sciences building."

His main priority, however, “is to ensure the students are safe." Elaborating, Moreno explained, "Due to the high rising crime in Lubbock I want to establish a more detailed plan to protect the students inside and outside of campus."

Moreno then discussed the role his conservative convictions have played in his successes and aspirations.

“I believe my conservative beliefs has [sic] influenced my success," he said, "because I believe in serving the students first before anyone else. With the other side of the political spectrum they want to provide more resources to the same organizations that divide the student body and promote harm to the first amendment. The students at texas tech want student first policies which I believe is one of the main reasons why I won my election."

Dylan spoke highly of the Leadership Institute, emphasizing that he “attended [LI's] Youth Leadership school and SGA Campaign School," which made him feel "confident" in his campaigning efforts.

"Timothy Cleveland and John Koons from [LI] have truly made a fully effective program to promote qualified candidates like myself to win elections and make positive change on campus! Without the use of Leadership Institute I believe I wouldn’t have been able to effectively reach every voter on campus."

