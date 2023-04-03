1 in 8 FL HS students refuses to attend college in state because of DeSantis

One in eight college-bound high school students in Florida refuses to attend a public university in the state because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies, according to a survey released on Mar. 23.

The higher education publication Intelligent.com surveyed 1,000 Florida students, revealing that “91% of prospective college students and 79% of current college students disagree with DeSantis’ policies.”

For respondents heading for a state school, 78 percent are worried that DeSantis’ policies–which include the push to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programming–“will have a negative impact on their education,” according to the survey.

[RELATED: Trans activists protest Desantis]

56 percent of current Florida college students also predict a negative impact, and one in twenty “plan to transfer” over these policies.

“The survey doesn’t really shock me,” Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and political science professor Nicholas Giordano says. He told Campus Reform that “[y]ounger people usually lean more liberal, and the liberal students outnumber conservative students 2:1.”

Campus Reform obtained the survey’s questions, one of which asks, “Overall, do you agree or disagree with Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies when it comes to education?”

Giordano says that “it would be interesting to see what the student response would be if they were asked to explain what Governor DeSantis’s policies actually are.”

[RELATED: DeSantis admin requires public universities to report DEI, CRT-related expenditures]

“I suspect that many wouldn’t be able to coherently explain the policies, nor would they be able to provide specific examples of how it negatively impacts their overall education,” he concludes.

This survey comes as HB 999—the latest Florida bill tackling woke education–makes its way through the legislature. HB 999 includes provisions that would ban critical race theory (CRT) from general education courses and even entire majors and minors that teach CRT.

Jeremy Redfern, Deputy Press Secretary for DeSantis’ office, referred Campus Reform to a line from the governor’s second inaugural address: “We have refused to use polls and to put our finger in the wind–leaders do not follow, they lead.”

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties listed for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.