'Pregnant? You still have a choice': Abortion advocates target college women with mobile billboard campaign

Mayday Health, a nonprofit that claims “[a]bortion pills are a safe option to end pregnancy in the first 12 weeks,” has recently been pushing abortion pills on college campuses.

On Mar. 23, Mayday Health partnered with the West Virginia University Students for Reproductive Justice to advertise abortion pills during Women’s History Month.

One statement on Mayday's abortion-advertising truck, according to an image obtained by student newspaper The DA, read, “This Women’s History Month, we’re making history. You can get abortion pills through the mail in all 50 states.”

Throughout the entire month of March, Mayday Health advertised abortion pills in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky, Idaho, Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

At Xavier University in Louisiana, MayDay Health parked its truck outside of a campus building in March. The truck ad read, “Pregnant? You still have a choice.”

"We drove trucks into 14 states where abortion is banned. Because f**k these bans," declares an associated Instagram post.

Mayday Health has also traveled to Millsaps College in Mississippi to push abortion, where it again advertised, via its truck, “This Women’s History Month, we’re making history. You can get abortion pills through the mail in all 50 states.”

On Mar. 10, Mayday Health’s Instagram page made a post about "Abortion Provider Appreciation Day." The caption stated, “Abortion providers are HEROES. They show up EVERYDAY despite hate, threats, and politicians getting in their way to help patients feel loved, healthy, and safe.”

Relevant parties have been contacted for comment by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly.