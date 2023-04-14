Leadership Institute grad wins student gov victory at UMaine

Bartholomew Murphy, a senior studying political science and minoring in legal and leadership studies, recently came out victorious in an SGA senatorial election at the University of Maine (UMaine). He considers himself a conservative and has learned key skills from the Leadership Institute.

Murphy was appointed Student Senator in UMaine's student government after gathering signatures and the support of the student body, but his activist journey has been far from easy.

Murphy has been a conservative since middle school and serves as the president of his Turning Point USA chapter at UMaine. In October, he graduated from an LI Youth Leadership School training and has served as a Campus Reform Correspondent.

"I believe that if people like me did not speak up and offer an alternative point of view on campus and in classrooms, students would accept the leftist standard taught as the objective truth," Murphy explained.

This motivated Murphy to win his election, although the hard work had just begun.

The efforts Murphy undertook included outreach to students and discussions surrounding campus issues such as the revocation of Maine Day, a campus life event, and overturning the current taser ban.

Murphy told Campus Reform that, following his first days in office, he introduced a resolution pushing for UMaine to exempt tasers and pepper spray from its weapons ban policy.

Murphy's conservative beliefs have influenced his success and future plans to, in his words, "score victories for individual liberties and traditional values wherever [he] can."

"Being a true believer in conservatism has been vital for my success thus far," Murphy proclaimed.

Upon graduation Murphy will be attending UMaine's School of Law.

"I plan on being involved with Maine Law's Federalist Society or College Republicans," Murphy told Campus Reform.

He concluded by praising the value that LI has added to his endeavors, stating, "The Leadership Institute has provided a true helping hand along my collegiate journey, as they have provided resources, training, and guidance unlike any other."