Texas State student wins campus election with the help of Leadership Institute

On Feb. 23, Texas State University (TXST) freshman Donovan Brown ran for Student Government Senator and won uncontested after serving on the Student Government’s Freshmen Council as Parliamentarian. His inauguration for Senator will take place on April 11.

Brown worked closely with the Leadership Institute (LI) during his campaign, attending an LI Youth Leadership Workshop at TXST, a campaign activism training that equips students with skills essential for effective leadership.

Campus Reform spoke with Brown, who said the workshop helped his campaign’s success by giving him the mindset and attitude he needed to win.

One skill taught by LI that was particularly helpful for Brown was how to recognize the leadership qualities in students you meet, as an important goal of TXST's Student Government is identifying freshmen they can choose for future leadership positions.

He also explained that his conservative values, such as individualism and self-motivation, made him a qualified candidate for Student Government, and it is something that will contribute to the organization’s success in the future.

Brown told Campus Reform that he wants to foster “a community of people who hold themselves accountable and get organized, but actually have fun while doing so.”

As Senator, Brown plans on continuing to forge strong relationships with his fellow students in Student Government while demonstrating his strong work ethic, as he plans on running for Vice President and President in his upcoming years on campus.

Brown told Campus Reform that during a campaign for Student Government President, he would make “reviving school spirit the forefront of his campaign,” as he believes the atmosphere of student involvement became duller in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said an extremely important issue he hopes to provide solutions for is TXST's lack of relationships between alumni and current students, as he wants to see communication between these two parties grow into a support system that can benefit the community as a whole.

Brown said his biggest piece of advice for any conservative student who may be running for a Student Government position at their school is to recognize the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities given to you, to be yourself, and to "put in your work because someone is going to recognize it."

