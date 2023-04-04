WATCH: Universities are 'ostracizing the everyday American'









Campus Reform Correspondent Audrey Whipple recently joined Fox and Friends First to talk about Michigan State’s language guide, canceling seemingly benign words such as “america,” “christmas trees” and “bunnies.”

“We’ve seen universities put out these inclusive language guides and Michigan state has gone too far," Whipple noted.

Whipple points out that many of the terms on the list were included because they are "traditionally associated with Christian holidays."

"I certainly don't feel that as a Christian or as a conservative on campus that the school is worried about making sure that my views are included," Whipple noted.

"I'm a pro-life activist on campus. Following the fall of Roe, Michigan Statesent out a mass email basically expressing their deep concern. So for me, that was horrifying to know they claim to be inclusive and to be pushing for diverse thought, but obviously, they take very clear positions."

Audrey suspects a more sinister motive through the cancellation of everyday language.

“Ultimately what they’re doing is ostracizing just everyday americans and deeming that language harmful which we know to be not harmful.”

"It is just another attempt to ensure progressive ideologies on campus," she added.

Watch the full interview here.