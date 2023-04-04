WATCH: 'Law school professors are teaching students how to destroy our country'









Campus Reform Correspondent Brittany Lyssy joined Real America's Voice to discuss a new activism trend among sweeping America's law schools.

This trend is referred to as “movement lawyering,” and it entails focusing on the "building the power of the people, not the power of the law," according to the American Bar Association. Overall this movement is part of a larger anti-criminal justice trend in American law schools.

“This is a theory that we've been seeing on law school campuses across the nation,” Lyssy remarked.

"Law school professors are teaching students how to be activists," Lyssy explained, "how to dismantle the systems that run our country. So, basically, law school professors are teaching students how to destroy our country.

“This movement lawyering is a theory that grew out of critical race theory," Lyssy explained," highlighting her concern with this teaching method “activist lawyers then can go on to become activist judges."

"If they are activist judges, then they are legislating from the bench, and they are not actually practicing the rule of law they are supposed to be held to.”

