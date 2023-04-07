Harvard students demand environmental law prof cut ties with oil giant ConocoPhillips

Divest Harvard, a climate activist student group at Harvard University, published an article on Mar. 28 calling on Professor Jody Freeman to cut her ties with Alaska’s largest oil producer ConocoPhillips.

Professor Freeman is the director and founder of the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard, and currently serves on the board of ConocoPhillips as an advisor on “climate change and the energy transition.”

Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard is a student group that “won Harvard's divestment from fossil fuels after a decade-long fight,” according to their website. They also note that “the fight continues for climate and endowment justice on campus and beyond.”

Divest Harvard's open letter aims to persuade professor Freeman by stating that “the time has come to choose between your Harvard leadership responsibilities and your loyalties to the fossil fuel industry.” The group accuses ConocoPhillips of "not listening to sound environmental policy advice" and instead "listening to the call of profit without regard for climate degradation."

The letter was prompted by Biden Administration's recent approval (though with a variety of environmentally-conscious stipulations) of the Willow Project, a large-scale oil drilling project of ConocoPhillips in Alaska.

Freeman previously served in the Obama White House as Counselor for Energy and Climate Change and has held other notable titles, as well.

In addition to her work in environmental law, Professor Freeman has written a handful of op-eds for the New York Times dedicated to spreading awareness about climate change.

In September 2021, Harvard announced the end of their investment in fossil fuels after "a decade of constant pressure." Divest Harvard tweeted in celebration of this, calling it a “massive victory” not only for Harvard, but for “the climate movement, and the world.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University’s media relations team, Divest Harvard, and Professor Freeman for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

