Matt Walsh cancels campus speech after threats to his family

On Mar. 29, after receiving threats against himself and his family, conservative commentator Matt Walsh had to cancel speaking events planned for Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

Walsh announced on Twitter, “Sadly I have to postpone my speech at Washington and Lee University. Due to threats against my family and other serious security concerns in Nashville this week, I cannot leave my family and fly to another state. I hate to push the event off but my wife and kids come first.”

In a subsequent tweet, Walsh clarified, “[T]his has nothing to do with Washington and Lee University ... The potential danger is at home, which is why I need to be at home.” And, in an additional tweet, he assured his supporters, “I intend to continue my spring college tour as planned in the coming weeks. The event at Washington and Lee will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

No further information has been released about the nature of the threats or their source.

Walsh has experienced backlash during previous visits to college campuses. In 2022, Campus Reform reported that Walsh was met with protests upon his arrival at the University of Central Florida's campus.

Campus Reform also reported that Saint Louis University students had started a petition to bar Walsh from its campus and reported that students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign had also protested Walsh’s campus visit.

The Daily Wire, Matt Walsh, and Washington and Lee University have been reached out to for comment by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly.