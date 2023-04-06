WATCH: College students aren't hippity hoppity about the idea of speech codes









Campus Reform’s very own Peter Cottontail went hopping down the bunny trail to University of Maryland College Park, to survey what students thought of a new “inclusive language guide” from Michigan State University.

This new “inclusive” language guide advised against using words referencing "majority religious imagery," such as “eggs” and “bunnies” for the springtime, citing their potential to be offensive to those who were not Christian.

When asked if a student found easter eggs offensive one student replied “not in the least bit.”

This is part of a larger trend where universities are taking it upon themselves to dictate what their students should say and think, often via "inclusive language" guides that single out specific phrases, often benign, that supposedly may inadvertently offend others.

The students were eager to answer questions, and most did not like the idea of “inclusive” speech guides.

Many students were overjoyed to see the bunny, with one stating, “you bring great joy to this campus.”

