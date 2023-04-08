Opinion
'I stand by Riley': The attack on Riley Gaines has Congress' attention

The mob’s actions gained the attention of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Dr. Virginia Foxx.

The attack on Gaines came just hours after the committee shared its condemnation of a Biden administration proposal that would allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.

Jared Gould | Senior Editor
April 7, 2023, 9:06 pm ET

On Thursday a leftist mob at San Francisco State University (SFSU) attacked former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines



“Gaines was hosted by the California public university's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, and the event was funded by the Leadership Institute, the parent organization of Campus Reform,” as previously reported. 

A biologically male transgender protester allegedly hit Gaines, and the mob proceeded to chase her out of the university. 

Footage published to Twitter also reveals that Gaines was held “hostage,” and protesters demanded money for her safe passage off the campus. 

[RELATED: Congressional committee celebrates revived 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act']

A self-described 30-year law enforcement professional shared that footage, writing that protesters committed several crimes against Gaines. 



The mob’s actions gained the attention of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Dr. Virginia Foxx. 

McCarthy calls the attack “appalling.” 



Dr. Foxx told Campus Reform that the incident “illustrates a pervasive problem in American postsecondary education.”



Ironically, the attack on Gaines came just hours after the committee had shared its condemnation of a Biden administration rule that allows biological males to compete in women’s sports. 



On Thursday, the Department of Education (DOEd) issued a proposal that would bar states from implementing bans on transgender participation in school athletics, ensuring that students can participate in sports according to their gender identity. 

Colleges and universities could also risk losing federal funding in the event the DOEd’s proposal is adopted. 

The administration’s goal is expected to face challenges, however. 

[RELATED: 'Moral versus evil': Riley Gaines speaks out at the University of Pittsburgh]

The Biden admin is robbing women & girls of athletic opportunities & jeopardizing their safety,” the committee recently tweeted. 



The committee also argues that the Left’s interpretation of Title IX ignores biological differences between men and women. 



Further, Foxx is calling on conservatives to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 which, among several things, would clarify that Title IX protections do not include gender identity. 

The mob’s actions against Gaines illustrate a position that is unpopular with most Americans. 

An NPR and Ipsos poll, for example, which surveyed over 1,000 adults, shows that Americans “are widely opposed to allowing transgender female athletes to compete on women's and girls' sports teams.” 

When presented with this poll, the DOEd responded to Campus Reform, pointing to Secretary Miguel Cardona's comment in the announcement concerning the latest Title IX proposal. 

"Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages," he said. "[The] proposed rule is designed to support Title IX's protection for equal athletics opportunity."

The Secretary invites public comment on the proposed regulation.   

Campus Reform continues to track developments in women’s sports and updates to Title IX. Gaines and McCarthy were contacted for comment. Readers will be updated accordingly. 

