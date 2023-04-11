Pro-abortion students vandalize 'Cemetery of the Innocents' display at University of Alaska

On Mar. 31, Arctic Students for Life, a pro-life student organization at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (UAF), had their "Cemetery of the Innocents" display vandalized by students.

The display contained 2800 pink crosses: one "for each baby that is killed by abortion every single day in the U.S," according to the group. Shortly after the display was completed, pro-abortion students arrived to remove the crosses and accost the pro-lifers.

A video of the events posted to Arctic Students for Life's Instagram page shows one woman, who appears to be a student, saying “I don't want to see your stupid f***ing crosses on my f***ing campus" while flipping them off.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion students accuse pro-life club of ‘endangering’ pregnant women]

Another man in the video, presumably a student, can be seen with a handful of crosses he took off the display. He then proceeds to run his arm through the display to knock over more. Daniel Dougherty, who took the video, explains to the students, “What I’m doing is legal, what you’re doing is illegal."

"I don't care," the pro-abortion student who ran his hand through the display replies.

Arctic Students for Life Chapter President Madelin Weeks told Campus Reform that the display was vandalized within 30 minutes of being set up.

According to Alaska Watchman, the police were called after protestors became more aggressive.

Earlier in the day, according to Weeks, signs were ripped up, but later there was a peaceful counter-protest that took place. Signs of these later protesters allegedly accused the pro-lifers of being “pro rape” and “pro incest,” and another sign said “shame on you for shaming women."









Even though the incident has drawn negative attention, that was not Madelin or the group members’ intent. She explained to Campus Reform, “Our intent was to honor and remember those who have fallen and unfortunately will continue to fall to abortion every day."

“People need to know that there are others who are willing to step up and initiate change," she continued. "For those who are hiding, who believe just as strongly as we do about saving innocent lives but are too afraid to step out, we wanted them to know we are here”.

According to the UAF Media Relations department, Arctic Students for Life is a registered student organization, which followed the university’s processes for free expression events on campus, and gathered its materials at the end of its event.

“UAF supports free and open discussion of ideas. Our campuses often serve as a public forum for those discussions, displays or demonstrations," a Media Relations representative explained to Campus Reform.

[RELATED: Pro-life student organization calls for dialogue after its memorial was vandalized]

Weeks concluded by sharing how pleased she is with how the university handled the situation.

“Overall, the University as a whole did their part in remaining neutral and supporting us as a student organization," she said. "Of course we are grateful for this, and hope that in the future Arctic Students for Life and other conservative student organizations have the same experience, if not a better one”.



All relevant parties have been contacted for comment by Campus Reform; this article will be updated accordingly.