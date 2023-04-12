Students can attend 'Queer Sex Ed' at this Christian university

PRISM, an LGBTQ student organization, hosted an on-campus “Queer Sex Ed” event on Mar. 23 at Baylor, a Christian university in Waco, Tex.

“Secret is out. See you tomorrow,” the flyer caption, posted to the group's Instagram, reads. “You can still DM us to become a member and join our QUEER SEX ED!” The post does not describe what students will learn at Queer Sex Ed, but the Planned Parenthood logo appears on the flyer.

Another Instagram post obtained by Campus Reform says that the event is members-only. Students may become members by paying a $25 annual fee and signing a confidentiality form.

[RELATED: 'LGBTQ+ allyship trainings' at a Catholic university? Yes, there are]

In Apr. 2022, Baylor officially chartered PRISM after the Board of Regents released a resolution describing the possibility of chartering an LBGTQ student group that is “consistent” with Baylor’s Statement on Human Sexuality.

The statement addresses the expectation that Baylor students “not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching” and identifies “marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm.”

[RELATED: Christian university caves to faculty members' dissent on Biblical view of sexual morality]

A goal of PRISM, according to its constitution, is to “[h]elp students gain deeper understanding of their own and others [sic] complex and intersectional identities, including gender and sexuality and faith and spirituality.”

Two weeks after Queer Sex Ed, an Instagram post shows that PRISM hosted “Tie Dye & Queer Color Theory,” with attendees “learning about different pride and gender flags” and “the history and significance of those colors.”

Baylor joins other faith-based colleges in permitting events that defy the teachings of its founding church. In Aug. 2021, a local artist and alumnus painted a gay pride mural at an Emory University residence hall in Atlanta, Ga. Emory was founded by the Methodist church, which maintains that marriage is between “one man and one woman,” according to the United Methodist Church’s website.

The pride mural, Campus Reform reported, said, “We’re here! We’re queer! Get used to it!”

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties listed for comment and will update this article accordingly.







