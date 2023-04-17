This month is 'Gaypril' at Western Washington University

At Western Washington University (WWU), it is currently "Gaypril," a month of LGBTQ activities and events.

Events include “WWU 31st Annual Drag Show,” “Trans Tea: Astrology,” and “Queer & Trans People of Color (QTPOC) Kickback.”

An Instagram post advertising the “WWU 31st Annual Drag Show” reads, “Our annual drag show is finally here! Organized completely by WWU students, our show is the longest running university drag show in the state.”





Tips are encouraged.

The “Queer & Trans People of Color (QTPOC) Kickback” encourages students to “Come chill with other LGBTQ+ BIPOC people and connect with LGBTQ+ Western, Ethnic Student Center, and Black Student Coalition staff and community.”

Prior to kicking off "Gaypril," LGBTQ+ Western participated in a "Trans Day of Visibility" on March 31st. The LGBTQ+ Western website encouraged students to, “Join LGBTQ+ clubs and allies as they celebrate Trans identity and advocate for trans rights.”

An Instagram post advertising the Trans Day of Visibility said participants would, “Chalk the Red Square, receive information, and make your voice heard about Trans Rights and Visibility.”









LGBTQ+ Western also provides students with a campus map of gender-neutral bathrooms, as they are “important for some people with non-binary gender identities for whom gender-specific restrooms are not a viable option,” the map reads.

WWU and LGBTQ+ Western have not responded to comment requests. This article will be updated accordingly.