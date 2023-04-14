Boston pays for illegal immigrants' college tuition with federal stimulus money

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a financial expansion of the Tuition-Free Community College Plan, which will now cover up to three years of college tuition for illegal immigrants.

"The City of Boston will be partnering with an immigrant-serving organization to provide support directly to undocumented students seeking to take advantage of the program," a city press release states.

The six Boston Community Colleges participating in the initiative are Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, Bunker Hill Community College, Massasoit Community College, MassBay Community College, Roxbury Community College, and Urban College of Boston.

Of the $4 million investment into the Tuition-Free Community College Plan that funds this expansion, $1 million was invested by the Community Funding Project and $3 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Students can have up to $2,500 in debt paid off and select students will receive a stipend of $250 for each semester enrolled.

Criteria for students to receive free tuition includes "being a Boston resident; enroll in an associate degree or short-term certificate program at a partner college; complete the FAFSA."

"Students who are undocumented, DACA students, or have TPS, do not need to complete the FAFSA," the city states on its website.

