UChicago refuses to acknowledge TPUSA chapter, claims it's 'too similar to College Republicans'

A Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Chicago (UChicago) is allegedly being blocked by the administration from obtaining official club recognition.

According to UChicago TPUSA Vice President Tyler Shasteen, Jimmy Brown, Director of the Center for Leadership & Involvement, met with TPUSA executive members about an event they had planned to put on in late March. In the meeting, Brown allegedly reaffirmed a decision made in January to bar the group from official university recognition.

[RELATED: Sign at UChicago lets women know men will be using their restroom: report]

Brown, Shasteen explained to Campus Reform, had claimed the group could not become a registered student organization because they "hadn't proved that there was interest in the group," and because they were "too similar to College Republicans."

Shasteen told Campus Reform that the latter reason was "kind of ridiculous" since "the school recognizes both UCDems and Democratic Socialists of America."

In the most recent meeting, Shasteen said that Brown warned the group that organizing other political events would result in a referral to the disciplinary office.

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties listed for comment and will update this article accordingly.