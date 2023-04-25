Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Illinois State University set to hold segregated graduation ceremonies

Illinois State University is set to hold segregated, identity-based graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023.

The first of these, called the 'Lavender Graduation,' will honor 'LGBTQIA+ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and ace-identified graduates.'

Trending
1
Student wrongfully accused of racism receives death threats after being targeted by Dis…
By Michelle Weston 
2
'What are they afraid of?': Student govt. rejects hosting anti-woke survivor of Maoist …
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
Segregated graduations separate students by identity
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
4
Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes
By Alexa Schwerha 
5
UNT faculty targeted for saying music theory isn’t white supremacist
By Maria Copeland 
6
‘What happens on campus doesn’t stay on campus’: Federal judges refuse to hire Stanford…
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
Austin Browne '24 | Senior Ohio Campus Correspondent
April 25, 2023, 7:00 am ET

Illinois State University is set to hold segregated, identity-based graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023.

The ceremonies will be hosted by registered student organizations in collaboration with the school’s Multicultural Center over the course of a month.

According to the school, these ceremonies provide “opportunities for our underrepresented students to celebrate their successes and graduation in a unique way.”

[RELATED: Students support segregated graduation ceremonies for ‘marginalized’ students]

The first of these, called the “Lavender Graduation,” is scheduled to occur on April 22, and according to a press release, will honor "LGBTQIA+ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and ace-identified graduates.”

The following week, the school plans to hold a “Nuestros Logros” ceremony, which will recognize “Latino/a/x graduates.”

Following this is the MAPS” ceremony which will take place on May 6 and include “Middle Eastern, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Southeast Asian graduates.”

The final ceremony, the “Umoja: Black Graduation Celebration,” will honor students "of African descent and from the African diaspora" on May 11.

[RELATED: 'The endpoint of critical race theory': Columbia University faces backlash for segregated graduations]

Campus Reform previously reported on dozens of schools hosting similar ceremonies. Among them was Illinois State University, which defended the ceremonies in 2022, saying it “wants to make sure all students are recognized and acknowledged for their contributions to the University.”

Illinois State University and the school’s Multicultural Center have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this