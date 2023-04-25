Illinois State University set to hold segregated graduation ceremonies

Illinois State University is set to hold segregated, identity-based graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023.

The ceremonies will be hosted by registered student organizations in collaboration with the school’s Multicultural Center over the course of a month.

According to the school, these ceremonies provide “opportunities for our underrepresented students to celebrate their successes and graduation in a unique way.”

The first of these, called the “Lavender Graduation,” is scheduled to occur on April 22, and according to a press release, will honor "LGBTQIA+ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and ace-identified graduates.”

The following week, the school plans to hold a “Nuestros Logros” ceremony, which will recognize “Latino/a/x graduates.”

Following this is the “MAPS” ceremony which will take place on May 6 and include “Middle Eastern, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Southeast Asian graduates.”

The final ceremony, the “Umoja: Black Graduation Celebration,” will honor students "of African descent and from the African diaspora" on May 11.

Campus Reform previously reported on dozens of schools hosting similar ceremonies. Among them was Illinois State University, which defended the ceremonies in 2022, saying it “wants to make sure all students are recognized and acknowledged for their contributions to the University.”

Illinois State University and the school’s Multicultural Center have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

