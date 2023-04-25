Four times profs promoted student loan forgiveness on social media

Campus Reform routinely tracks the activity of liberal professors, students, and campus organizations on social media. As Biden's student loan forgiveness program is being considered by the Supreme Court, here are four times university professors vocalized support for student loan forgiveness on social media.





4. University of California, Merced professor calls those who take out government student loans 'victims'





If we can bail out banks, we can bail out the victims of government student loans. https://t.co/YwmTLlJHpj — Charlie Eaton (@CharlieEatonPhD) May 17, 2022





On May 17, 2022, Dr. Charlie Eaton, professor of sociology at UC Merced, tweeted, “If we can bail out banks, we can bail out the victims of government student loans.” In the tweet, Dr. Eaton shared a New York Times op-ed he co-wrote titled "The Government Gave Out Bad Loans. Students Deserve a Bailout."





3. Emeritus Harvard law scholar expresses gratitude to President Biden for loan forgiveness on behalf of students





Good news for thousands of my former students. I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President. https://t.co/FzmvcQNkli — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) August 24, 2022





Laurence Tribe, emeritus Harvard Law professor, expressed gratitude to President Biden on behalf of his former students on Aug. 24, 2022. "Good news for thousands of my former students. I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President," he wrote.





2. University of California professor says 'Biden should use the many other tools at his disposal to deliver debt cancellation'





Today’s arguments indicated there’s a decent chance the Supreme Court won’t block Biden’s executive action to cancel student. If the court does, Biden should use the many other tools at his disposal to deliver debt cancellation. https://t.co/JZqfyl4HBb — Charlie Eaton (@CharlieEatonPhD) February 28, 2023





After the Supreme Court held oral arguments concerning Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Dr. Charlie Eaton again took to Twitter on Feb. 28, declaring that “Biden should use the many other tools at his disposal to deliver debt cancellation” if the Court rules against him.





1. Quinnipiac professor tweets meme joking about students pretending to be banks to receive debt cancellation





Everyone with student loan debt right now: pic.twitter.com/NH1UOIv2MQ — Dígame Concejal (@RSGAT) March 13, 2023





Josh Michtom, part-time professor at Quinnipiac University, tweeted a meme in response to student loan forgiveness and bank bailouts. The meme under the caption “Everyone with student loan debt right now:” is a picture of actor Willem Dafoe from the movie Spider-Man with the text “I’m somewhat of a failed venture capital bank myself.”

Michtom, in this Mar. 13 tweet, appeared to compare government bank bailouts to student loan forgiveness, joking that those with loans could pretend to be banks to get the debt cancellation they desire.

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties for comment and will update this article accordingly.