Grand Valley State University will host segregated graduation celebrations

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in Michigan plans to host graduation celebrations based on how students identify racially and sexually.

Graduation celebrations will be hosted for Asian students, Black/African American students, Latino students, LGBTQIA students, and Native American students.

Chris Knape, Director of University Communication at GVSU, told Campus Reform the university “welcomes student groups of all kinds to celebrate the graduation of their members. This includes celebrations for Black, Asian, Latino/a/x, Native American and LGBTQ+ groups as well as veteran, foster student and faith-based groups (among others).”

“[A]ny registered student group is welcome to hold a similar celebration for its graduating members,” Knape said.

In an email sent to students planning to graduate in May, the celebrations were said to “acknowledge Laker accomplishments in the spirit of and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures.”

Ridiculous. Grand Valley State University (@GVSU) is holding five segregated graduation celebrations, singling out Asian, black, LGBT, Hispanic, and Native American graduates. There will be no special celebrations for straight white people, of course. pic.twitter.com/dnW58IhYg4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 21, 2023





Knape clarified that GVSU has a unified commencement ceremony that will be held on April 28 and 29, which will be divided by individual colleges.

