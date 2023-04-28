Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Grand Valley State University will host segregated graduation celebrations

In an email sent to students planning to graduate in May, the celebrations were said to 'acknowledge Laker accomplishments in the spirit of and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures.'

Trending
1
Illinois State University set to hold segregated graduation ceremonies
By Austin Browne  '24
2
Leftist students call North Korean defector Yeonmi Park a 'liar,' destroy fliers for he…
By William Biagini  '24
3
'The endpoint of critical race theory': Columbia University faces backlash for segrega…
By Ben Zeisloft  
4
Federal judge progresses student lawsuit on viewpoint discrimination
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
5
Harvard chemistry professor sentenced for lying about ties to CCP
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
6
Georgetown U announces separate graduation ceremonies for ‘students of color’
By Kaia  Lehenbauer '26
Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
April 28, 2023, 7:00 am ET

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in Michigan plans to host graduation celebrations based on how students identify racially and sexually. 

Graduation celebrations will be hosted for Asian studentsBlack/African American studentsLatino studentsLGBTQIA students, and Native American students.

Chris Knape, Director of University Communication at GVSU, told Campus Reform the university “welcomes student groups of all kinds to celebrate the graduation of their members. This includes celebrations for Black, Asian, Latino/a/x, Native American and LGBTQ+ groups as well as veteran, foster student and faith-based groups (among others).”

“[A]ny registered student group is welcome to hold a similar celebration for its graduating members,” Knape said.

[RELATED: These universities are hosting Lavender Graduations this spring]

In an email sent to students planning to graduate in May, the celebrations were said to “acknowledge Laker accomplishments in the spirit of and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures.”

Matt Walsh posted a screenshot of the email to Twitter, commenting, “Ridiculous … @GVSU is holding five segregated graduation celebrations, singling out Asian, black, LGBT, Hispanic, and Native American graduates. There will be no special celebrations for straight white people, of course.”



Knape clarified that GVSU has a unified commencement ceremony that will be held on April 28 and 29, which will be divided by individual colleges.  

Campus Reform continues to update readers about universities opting to host racially and sexually segregated graduation ceremonies. 


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this