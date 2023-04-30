Columbia University to host special graduations based on students' race and sexual orientation

Columbia University is set to host a wide variety of supplemental graduation ceremonies based on students’ racial identity and sexual orientation.

“Lavender" [LGBTQIA], “Asian,” “First-generation and/or low-income community,” “Black,” “Latinx,” “Native,” and multicultural graduation ceremonies make the list of segregated ceremonies.





These ceremonies will “provide a more intimate setting for students who self-identify in a variety of ways," according to the university.

"These events invite community members to reflect on personal growth and community experiences that have impacted their time as students through to graduation,” the description continues.

Lavender graduations first started at the University of Michigan in 1995, as noted on Columbia’s website, but have also been a hallmark ceremony at Ivy Leauge schools such as Princeton, Duke, MIT and New York University.

Campus Reform previously reported on the backlash Columbia faced in 2021 following the announcement of virtual graduation ceremonies separated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status.

“Congratulations are in order for liberals and @Columbia University for successfully bringing segregation back by packaging it as ‘diversity inclusion,’” Candace Owens said about the announcement.





“Just one question: which ceremony do bi-racial children attend?” Owens asked.

Campus Reform reached out to Columbia University for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication. This article will be updated accordingly.