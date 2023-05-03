NC State to host ceremony specifically for 'multicultural graduates'

May 3, 2023, 9:42 am ET

North Carolina State University (NC State) is hosting a number of identity-based graduation ceremonies this spring.

One such event is the Multicultural Graduation and Reception for "multicultural graduates" on Thursday, May 4.

According to the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, a department of the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity, the purpose of hosting the ceremony is to celebrate "the diversity in the graduating class.”

NC State also hosted a "Lavender Graduation" on April 19, a common ceremony geared towards LGBTQ students that Campus Reform has reported on at other universities previously.

"Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony conducted on numerous campuses to honor lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and asexual & aromantic students and to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the university," reads the event description.

The concept of a Lavender Graduation, according to NC State, stretches all the way back to 1995, when the first such graduation was initiated at the University of Michigan by Dr. Ronni Sanlo.

North Carolina State University’s regular graduation ceremony will be taking place on May 6.

Campus Reform has contacted all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.