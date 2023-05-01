GIORDANO: 'What is citizenship worth if you can get better benefits by being illegally here?'

Campus Reform higher ed fellow Nicholas Giordano joined Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo to discuss a recently announced spending package in Boston that includes funding for illegal migrants to go to college.

“Americans are facing the highest inflation in forty years, you have food cost at all time highs, you have people struggling to pay bills, students parents taking on enormous debt burdens and officials are looking to provide illegal immigrants with college tuition," said Giordano

[RELATED: WATCH: 'Law school professors are teaching students how to destroy our country']

The illegal immigrant funding provision comes as the latest part of a trend where states and municipalities are showing increasing interest in these spending programs.

“The biggest problems is we see these programs expand, so its not just Boston. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also announced a similar program where he wanted to take it statewide, and he was working with Gov. Hochul to do this," he added.

Watch the full video here.