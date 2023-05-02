Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Princeton University invites students to learn about ‘Pleasure Practices' from 'Fat Sex Therapist’

Princeton University’s Pace Center for Civic Engagement, TigerWell, and Carl A. Field Center hosted a “Creating a Pleasure Practice with the Fat Sex Therapist' event with 'superfat queer bisexual non-binary therapist'Sonalee Rashatwar.

'Take up space in order to disrupt it.'

Trending
1
'I guess we need a conservative:' LI trained student wins campus vice presidency
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
2
‘I have a PhD!’: Pitt anthropologist ridiculed after claiming men, women have same bones
By Logan Dubil  '23
3
Illinois State University set to hold segregated graduation ceremonies
By Austin Browne  '24
4
Leftist students call North Korean defector Yeonmi Park a 'liar,' destroy flyers for he…
By William Biagini  '24
5
Graduation canceled...except for 'students of color' and 'LGBTQIA+' students
By Kyle Hooten 
6
Incidents at Stanford, SFSU prove need for accountability in higher ed, watchdog says
By Jared Gould 
Alexia Bianchi '22 | Senior Florida Campus Correspondent
May 2, 2023, 2:48 pm ET

Princeton University’s Pace Center for Civic Engagement, TigerWell, and Carl A. Field Center hosted a “Creating a Pleasure Practice with the Fat Sex Therapist” event with “superfat queer bisexual non-binary therapist” Sonalee Rashatwar. 

Rashatwar is described as, “an award-winning clinical social worker, sex therapist, adjunct lecturer, and grassroots organizer” that specializes in, “treatment of sexual trauma, diet trauma, racial or immigrant trauma, and South Asian family abuse, while offering fat positive sexual healthcare.”

[RELATED: UNH students earn up to EIGHT credits with 'fat studies' course]

An Instagram post advertising the event stated, “Join us on April 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 at the CAF Center! Learn about creating pleasure practices from @thefatsextherapist !”


In addition to public speaking, Rashatwar also sells stickers that read, “you are not progressive or radical or lefty if you're also fatphobic,” “take up space in order to disrupt it,” and, “diet culture is a product of fatphobia.”



[RELATED: Universities dismiss obesity epidemic contributing to Army's recruiting crisis]

Rashatwar also serves as co-owner of Radical Therapy Center, according to its website, which believes in “the abolition of all binaries, prisons, and supremacisms” and, “the benefits of politicized therapeutic spaces.”

She also recently spoke to students at Rutgers University. The event was hosted by Rutgers’ Asian American Cultural Center and was titled, “Fatphobia Within Asian Identities.”



Princeton University, Princeton University’s Pace Center for Civic Engagement, TigerWell, Carl A. Field Center, Rutgers University, Rutgers’ Asian American Cultural Center, and Sonalee Rashatwar have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this