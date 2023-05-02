Princeton University invites students to learn about ‘Pleasure Practices' from 'Fat Sex Therapist’

Princeton University’s Pace Center for Civic Engagement, TigerWell, and Carl A. Field Center hosted a “Creating a Pleasure Practice with the Fat Sex Therapist” event with “superfat queer bisexual non-binary therapist” Sonalee Rashatwar.

Rashatwar is described as, “an award-winning clinical social worker, sex therapist, adjunct lecturer, and grassroots organizer” that specializes in, “treatment of sexual trauma, diet trauma, racial or immigrant trauma, and South Asian family abuse, while offering fat positive sexual healthcare.”

An Instagram post advertising the event stated, “Join us on April 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 at the CAF Center! Learn about creating pleasure practices from @thefatsextherapist !”





In addition to public speaking, Rashatwar also sells stickers that read, “you are not progressive or radical or lefty if you're also fatphobic,” “take up space in order to disrupt it,” and, “diet culture is a product of fatphobia.”









Rashatwar also serves as co-owner of Radical Therapy Center, according to its website, which believes in “the abolition of all binaries, prisons, and supremacisms” and, “the benefits of politicized therapeutic spaces.”

She also recently spoke to students at Rutgers University. The event was hosted by Rutgers’ Asian American Cultural Center and was titled, “Fatphobia Within Asian Identities.”









