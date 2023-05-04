Opinion
Yale University hosts 'Black Graduates’ celebration

The Afro-American Cultural Center describes segregated graduation as a way to 'gather to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our Black graduates across the college, graduate, and professional schools.'

Elaine Gunthorpe '24 | Virginia Campus Senior Correspondent
May 4, 2023, 6:00 am ET

Yale University is hosting a race-specific graduation ceremony for Black students this year. 

Yale will host a “Black Graduates’ Celebration” as part of this year’s commencement addresses, according to their website

The “Black Graduates’ Celebration” is put on by the Afro-American Cultural Center, also known as “The House.”

“Since 1969, The House has nurtured and encouraged generations of Black Yalies to become some of world’s leading scholars, activists and professionalss,” according to the center's website.  

The Afro-American Cultural Center describes segregated graduation as a way to “gather to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our Black graduates across the college, graduate, and professional schools.”

[RELATED: UC San Diego hosts ‘Black Graduation,’ ‘Xicanx/Latinx Graduation]

A registration page for the graduation states

[RELATED: University of New Hampshire hosted special graduation celebration for 'Students of Color' and other 'diverse' identities]

Yale’s race-segregated graduation ceremony follows a trend taking place in U.S. higher education. 

Such identity or race-specific graduation ceremonies, for instance, are also taking place at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), as Campus Reform previously reported.

At UCSD, students can participate in a "Black Graduation" or "Xicanx/Latinx Graduation" as part of commencement activities. 

The graduation celebration at Yale will take place on May 20. 

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties, but has not yet received comment. This article will update the article accordingly. 


Staff image

