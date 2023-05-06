Princeton aids students in hormone therapy, gender transition surgery

May 6, 2023, 7:00 am ET

Princeton University's health center is offering students gender transition resources. Hormone therapy, "gender-affirming" surgery referrals and insurance coverage, and counseling are all available to Princeton students.

According to Princeton University Health Services (UHS), “gender diversity is not a mental disorder” and “gender does not exist on a binary.”

The UHS Trans Health Team is “rooted in gender affirming models of care" and holds to values such as "no gender identity or expression is disordered," “gender involves an interweaving of biology, development and socialization," and "gender may be fluid across time as well as in a particular moment in an individual’s life; pathology is not caused by or associated with variations in gender identity and expression.”

Princeton's Student Health Plan allows students to receive 90% coverage for gender affirmation surgery, prescriptions for hormone therapy, and other related costs associated with medical gender transition.

Princeton students can also turn to the Gender + Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) on campus for transgender-related services.

GSRC works to make Princeton a “inclusive campus community for women, femme, trans, and queer Princetonians through collaborative programming, education, advocacy, and mentorship.”

The center opposes “sexism, cissexism, heteronormativity and other intersecting forms of oppression on campus and beyond.”

Princeton's GSRC has also created a map of gender-inclusive bathrooms that non-binary students can access on campus.

Princeton University, GSRC, and UHS have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.