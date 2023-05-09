Clemson College Republicans allege viewpoint discrimination in student event promotion

May 9, 2023, 11:14 am ET

Clemson University’s student-run Instagram board recently promoted the school’s 10th Annual Drag Show but did not promote an event put on by the Clemson College Republicans.

The drag event, which featured an array of known drag performers, was advertised by TigerLive Entertainment, a student-run entertainment board.

TigerLive promoted the drag event three times on its Instagram page.









Video obtained by Campus Reform also shows one drag queen collecting dollar bills from audience members and giving a student a lap dance on stage roughly 25 minutes into the recording.









The Clemson College Republicans responded with a statement condemning the event, noting the “unequal promotion of progressive vs conservative events.”

“In terms of Clemson University’s alleged support for all ideas, evidence of such is sorely lacking,” the College Republicans wrote in the statement.









The conservative group further alleges that it sought help to promote its event, which featured members of the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus, but received no advertisement on the TigerLive Instagram page.

The College Republicans advertised the event on its own Instagram page:









In a message to Campus Reform, the conservative group explained that “the political science department refused to host our event … because we were ‘unabashedly partisan.’”

Campus Reform previously reported on last year’s Clemson drag show, which featured Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Christopher Miller receiving a lap dance on stage. In response, State Senator Josh Kimbrell sent a letter to the Board of Trustees condemning the act and the use of student activity fees to fund the event.

Clemson University and TigerLive Entertainment have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

