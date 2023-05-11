Students for Justice in Palestine erect anti-Israel display at Arizona campus

In April, members of leftist campus activist organization Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Arizona constructed and displayed a large sign reading “End Israel Apartheid, Free Palestine, All the Walls Must Fall Down.”

Campus Reform obtained photos of the sign on the university campus.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at the University of Arizona (U of A) released an Instagram announcement on Apr. 26 thanking students for participating in the display.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the making of our display for Israeli Apartheid Week!” reads the announcement. “Be sure to join us again tomorrow and Friday for Pali 101 and Celebrating Palestine! As always, free Palestine.”

An accompanying photo of various announcements of later events was also featured in the Instagram post. Among these were “Pali 101: A brief history of the occupation of Palestine” and “Spill the Tea: Queer Palestinian Movie Day.”

Campus Reform has routinely covered instances of anti-Israeli actions and displays on university campuses.

For example, at Northwestern University, students painted a slogan stating “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on a prominent university display.

This is similar to slogans portrayed in photos at the U of A demonstration—which say “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go.”

In another instance, George Washington University refused to punish Professor Lara Sheehi, who was accused in a complaint filed on Jan. 9 of engaging anti-Semitic behavior.

Sheehi has a reported history of harboring anti-semitic sentiments—going so far as to state that Israelis “are so f****ing racist.”

