University of Kansas hosts annual 'Kansas Drag Showcase'

The University of Kansas (KU) recently hosted its annual Kansas Drag Showcase. This year, the event’s theme was "Home on the Range" and participants were invited to “[j]oin us as we head to our Home on the Range with the rootin-est, tootin-est drag royalty this side of the Mississippi.”

According to The University Daily Kansan, “The crowd would explode with cheers at things like the hosts telling jokes or performers introducing new dance moves, or removing part of their costumes (something that happened frequently).”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Prof and drag queen discuss 'gender-affirming care' and drag for kids at university event]

Volunteers and police officers that were at the event wore “sparkling pink cowboy hats” and one of the event hosts wore “a rainbow-colored wig and black lingerie with sparkles and massive amounts of makeup.”

The event involved 10 performers and a staff member walking through the audience to collect bills at the end of each performance.

[RELATED: West Texas A&M faculty vote no confidence in president who cancelled campus drag show]

The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, Student Union Activities, and KJHK (the campus radio station) sponsored the event, which was free to KU students.

The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at KU offers educational training that is “framed through a critical social justice lens centering queer and trans experience, history, and culture.”

The University of Kansas, The Lied Center, The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, Student Union Activities, KJHK, and The University Daily Kansan have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.