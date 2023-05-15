REPORT: These are America's most liberal and most conservative colleges

Niche, a website that collects and analyzes data on colleges and universities, recently released its list of "2023 Most Liberal Colleges in America." The list contains 25 schools and "is based on student reviews of the political leanings of the campus community."

After retrieving the self-reported student responses, Niche weighted students’ personal political leanings at 80% and weighted respondents' perception of the general leanings of their peers on campus at 20% to create the list.

American University in Washington, D.C. ranked number one on the list, followed by two California universities: UC Santa Cruz and Academy of Art University. Campus Reform’s 2021 Campus Profile on American University found that 98.93% of employees’ political donations went to Democratic candidates or Democratic political action committees.

Other liberal universities included on the list were UNC Asheville, Boston University, New York University, Northwestern University, and SUNY Albany.

Niche also released its "2023 Most Conservative Colleges in America’" list. The top three schools on this list were Brigham Young University, Liberty University, and Bob Jones University. All three are religiously affiliated.

Cedarville University, Utah State University, Grove City College, and Texas A&M University also made the list of most conservative schools.

A representative of Niche told Campus Reform, “At Niche, we believe there is a best-fit college for every student, no matter where they fall on the political spectrum. Our goal is to give students an accurate picture of what it's really like to attend a particular college, depending on the factors that are important to them.”

Niche describes itself as an organization that is “focused on changing the way people choose their education.”

American University, UC Santa Cruz, Academy of Art University, Niche, Brigham Young University, Liberty University, and Bob Jones University have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.