Student 'praises Jesus' for abortion at recent Students for Life event

Students for Life of America (SFLA) president Kristan Hawkins took her "Lies Pro-Choicers Believe" tour to Georgetown University, a Catholic institution, on April 23. At the stop, students reportedly called her a pig and booed her.

A video of SFLA's tabling event was posted on Twitter on April 23.





Georgetown University wouldn't allow my team to film my full conversations, but they filmed me for safety. As you can tell, there were some strange interactions.



Be sure to subscribe to Students For Life's YouTube content for more tour clips like this! pic.twitter.com/iKBLKNHs3e — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) April 23, 2023





In the video, one student can be heard “praising Jesus” for second-trimester abortions. According to images obtained by SFLA, students also chalked messages on the ground including “Jesus Loves Abortion,” "No Forced Births," and "My body my choice."

Hawkins shared with The Christian Post, “It’s easier to write slogans you hear on TV than have an intellectually honest discussion about the scientific reality of abortion and the development of a fetal human.”

