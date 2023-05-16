Opinion
Student 'praises Jesus' for abortion at recent Students for Life event

Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins took her 'Lies Pro-Choicers Believe' tour to Georgetown University, a Catholic institution, on April 23.

In a video of the event, one student can be heard 'praising Jesus' for second-trimester abortions.

Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
May 16, 2023, 12:08 pm ET

Students for Life of America (SFLA) president Kristan Hawkins took her "Lies Pro-Choicers Believe" tour to Georgetown University, a Catholic institution, on April 23. At the stop, students reportedly called her a pig and booed her.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: George Mason University Students for Life harassed by pro-abortion student]

video of SFLA's tabling event was posted on Twitter on April 23. 



In the video, one student can be heard “praising Jesus” for second-trimester abortions. According to images obtained by SFLA, students also chalked messages on the ground including “Jesus Loves Abortion,” "No Forced Births," and "My body my choice."

Hawkins shared with The Christian Post, “It’s easier to write slogans you hear on TV than have an intellectually honest discussion about the scientific reality of abortion and the development of a fetal human.”

[RELATED: ‘That’s not empowerment’: Abby Johnson on abortion and college students]

All relevant sources were contacted for comment by Campus Reform prior to the publication of this article.  

