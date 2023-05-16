DeSantis blocks taxpayer-funded DEI programs

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed education bill HB 999 at New College of Florida. The law prohibits public universities from using federal or state funds to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives on its campus.

The new law is set to go into effect on July 7.

Previously, Campus Reform reported that public universities in Florida spent a combined total of over $15 million in taxpayer funds on DEI programs.

During the signing ceremony, students gathered at New College’s campus to protest the Governor’s decision. Tampa Bay Times reportes that one student named Adom Neizer-Ashun said “It’s not some kind of, ‘Oh Florida is a little kooky,’” and “This is f---ing fascism.... Everything here (DeSantis) is doing is completely strategic.”

Campus Reform has routinely covered protests against Governor Desantis and HB 999 leading up to the signing of HB 999.

For example, back in late February, the FSU Democrats chapter at Florida State University (FSU) partnered with leftist student organization Stand for Freedom in staging a state-wide walkout against the Governor due to his education policies.

Leading up to the walkout, Stand For Freedom stated in an Instagram announcement that they want to “demand that the DeSantis administration stops abusing their power by targeting LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities and restore DEI initiatives in all colleges across the state of Florida."

On Mar. 31, the leftist student group Students for a Democratic Society at FSU (FSU SDS) occupied a university administration building to demand that President Richard McCullough take a stand against Desantis’ education reforms.

Regarding the protests at New College of Florida, Desantis said that he was slightly disappointed in the turnout and said that “I was hoping for more.”

Campus Reform was unable to contact Neizer-Ashun but contacted every other relevant party for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

