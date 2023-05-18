'To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before'–Princeton hosts pro-abortion musical comedy

Princeton University recently hosted a feminist musical comedy, performed by students, promoting abortion and featuring other leftist themes.

The musical, held April 21-22 and titled “To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before: A Love/Hate Letter to Storytelling,” was written by Princeton senior Jenni Lawson.

The Program Information page states that the play “aims to investigate the challenges of being heard and cultivating self-empowerment as a queer, cognitively-disabled (ADHD) woman in artistic spaces that traditionally center archaic, western, patriarchal narratives grounded in firm structures of storytelling and comedy.”

A separate event page for the performance states that it explores “conventional theater-writing and theater-making processes through an intersectional lens of femininity, queerness, and neurodivergence, while drawing upon influences from sketch comedy, stand-up, improv, and more.”

The program page also addresses the musical’s pro-abortion theme alluded to in its title.

“Questions of agency and womanhood have, of course, long plagued our society in more ways than just artistic expression,” states the program. “Today, in the U.S., more than 19 million women live in contraceptive deserts, lacking access to affordable reproductive healthcare, and legislative proposals across many states threaten to exacerbate this disparity even further."

The program then goes as far as advertising for Planned Parenthood, advising show-goers to "[v]isit the Planned Parenthood website to learn more about reproductive healthcare resources in our local community and/or to donate to Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey."

The program also contains a content warning for its prospective viewers.

“This production includes references to abortion, references to body dysmorphia and eating disorders, vehicular assault, references to and depictions of physical assault, and gunshot sounds,” states the warning.

The performance was held at Princeton’s Lewis Center for the Arts.

Campus Reform previously reported on another musical performance at the Lewis Center that contained a trigger warning for "Catholic Guilt," and featured “three queer students of color at an elite college going to horrific lengths to prove their worth for a coveted graduation honor.”

The program for this performance included content warnings for “Internalized Homophobia" and “Gender Dysphoria and Internalized Transphobia."

Neither Princeton nor Lawson responded to Campus Reform’s requests for comment in time for publication.

