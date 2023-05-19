UNC Chapel Hill students protest Mike Pence

When former Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on April 26, he was met with passionate student protests. The speaking event was titled “Saving America from the Woke Left.”

The UNC College Republicans and the Young America's Foundation sponsored the event, according to student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel, and the UNC Young Democrats organized the protest.

As seen in an image obtained by The Daily Tar Heel, protest participants held signs with messages including “DRAG IS NOT A CRIME,” “HEALTH CARE FOR ALL” and “KIDS CAN SAY GAY.”

The UNC Young Democrats also tweeted images from the protest, stating, “Mike Pence came to our campus today and talked about 'Saving America from the Woke Left.' We stood together and showed him what 'woke left' means to us.”





Mike Pence came to our campus today and talked about "Saving America from the Woke Left." We stood together and showed him what "woke left" means to us. pic.twitter.com/oNDbu1Zt4R — UNC Young Democrats (@UNCYoungDems) April 27, 2023





Prior to Pence’s speaking event at UNC Chapel Hill, the UNC Young Democrats advertised their protest on Twitter, asking fellow students to “[t]ell Mike to take a hike with us tomorrow at 6 pm! Open to the public.”





Tell Mike to take a hike with us tomorrow at 6 pm! Open to the public. pic.twitter.com/jvXyI5wzaf — UNC Young Democrats (@UNCYoungDems) April 25, 2023





The UNC Young Democrats aim to “organize, inform, and empower the campus community to drive progressive change in Chapel Hill, the state of North Carolina and across the United States.”

This is not the first time students have protested Mike Pence. In 2022, Campus Reform reported that students at Georgetown University walked out of Pence’s speech.

UNC Chapel Hill, the UNC College Republicans, Young America’s Foundation, and the UNC Young Democrats have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.